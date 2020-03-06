11:25
Court acquits suspect of sexual harassment of minor in Kyrgyzstan

The Bishkek City Court acquitted an 18-year-old defendant accused of sexual harassment.

Thus, the decision of the first instance was upheld.

The affected party told 24.kg news agency that the suspects demanded to withdraw the statement at the stage of the proceedings in the Pervomaisky District Court and even offered money. The defendant himself claimed that he did not touch the 13-year-old school student. He stated that he was just playing with the girl, nothing illegal had happened.

«The child has a psychological trauma. The judge, it seemed, didn’t hear the argument of our lawyers,» the girl’s mother said and added that as soon as the lawyers receive a copy of the verdict, they will appeal it to the Supreme Court.

The incident occurred in 2016 in one of the children’s summer camps. The counselor allegedly began to pester one of the girls. «She didn’t tell me right away. And when I found out everything, I turned to the police. We went to the court. But the defendant did not incur any punishment,» the girl’s mother said.
