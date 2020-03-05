12:35
Taekwondo athletes from Kyrgyzstan win 30 medals at Aktobe Open Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won 30 medals at Aktobe Open 2020 Taekwondo ITF International Tournament. Taekwondo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic (President Oleg Lim) informed 24.kg news agency.

It was held in Aktobe (Kazakhstan) with participation of more than 400 athletes. Medals were awarded to children, cadets, juniors and adults. The Kyrgyz Republic was represented by 30 taekwondo athletes from Bishkek, Tokmak and Balykchi. They won eight gold, six silver and 16 bronze medals.

Kanykei Kermalieva, Nurali Orozgulov, Abbas Almazov, Aliya Almazova, Erkeaiym Kyrgyzbaeva, Adina Romova, Islam Ramazanov and Syrga Ruslanbekova became champions in their categories.
