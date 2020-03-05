11:04
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Active participant of rally in support of Japarov placed in detention center

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a preventive measure for an active participant of a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov.

The sanction was considered by a judge Chyngyzbek Berdimuratov. By the court decision, the woman was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until May 3.

A rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held in Bishkek on March 2. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal of the crowd. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers. One of the moderators of the rally, former deputy of the Parliament Kanybek Osmonaliev, is charged with attempted violent seizure of power. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS.
link: https://24.kg/english/145568/
views: 44
Print
Related
Kanybek Osmonaliev placed in pretrial detention center until May 3
Attack on employees of Parliament: One of women detained
Japarov’s supporters to be held accountable for attack on Parliament employees
SCNS searches office of headquarters in support of Sadyr Japarov
Tenants of Caravan shopping center hold rally in Bishkek
162 out of 166 detained by police released after identification in Bishkek
Moderator of rally Kanybek Osmonaliev charged with attempt to seize power
18 police officers turn to hospital after rally in support of Japarov
No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek
60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys Why UN Resident Coordinator in Kyrgyzstan wears chapan and doesn’t drink kumys
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House
5 March, Thursday
10:52
Kanybek Osmonaliev placed in pretrial detention center until May 3 Kanybek Osmonaliev placed in pretrial detention center...
10:46
Active participant of rally in support of Japarov placed in detention center
10:40
Attack on employees of Parliament: One of women detained
10:10
Mini park instead of parking lot to appear in Tunguch microdistrict
09:52
Kyrgyzstan bans mass cultural events due to coronavirus
4 March, Wednesday
18:38
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
18:09
Official April revolution logo approved in Kyrgyzstan
17:57
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan spends $ 86 mln on interventions in 2020
17:42
Government: Economy of Kyrgyzstan suffers losses due to coronavirus
17:29
Kyrgyzstan to pay bonuses to doctors on duty at borders due to coronavirus