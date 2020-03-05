Active participant of rally in support of Japarov placed in detention center

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek considered a preventive measure for an active participant of a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov.

The sanction was considered by a judge Chyngyzbek Berdimuratov. By the court decision, the woman was placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until May 3.

A rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held in Bishkek on March 2. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal of the crowd. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers. One of the moderators of the rally, former deputy of the Parliament Kanybek Osmonaliev, is charged with attempted violent seizure of power. He was placed in the pre-trial detention center of SCNS.