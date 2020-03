The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan was instructed to provide for payment of salary bonuses to medical workers. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The decision was made after the meeting with the Prime Minister. It’s about doctors who are on duty at checkpoints on the state border and at observation points.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev also ordered to step up the work on prevention of penetration of coronavirus into the territory of Kyrgyzstan.