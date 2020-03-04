Ambassador Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov stands for special status for some migrants

As part of the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia, representatives of the Governments of the two countries, deputies of the State Duma and diplomats discussed prospects of the labor market of the Eurasian Economic Union and migration in Moscow. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov noted that one of the strategic goals of the two countries was to ensure freedom of movement of goods, services, capital and labor.

According to Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, first of all, Russia and Kyrgyzstan should make every effort to improve the legal status of migrants and their families, to increase the level of social protection.

He added that it was necessary to improve such urgent problems as registration of migrants at the place of stay, since homeowners and employers not always send notifications of registration to the competent authorities. Late undergoing of this procedure automatically gives migrants the status of illegal immigrants.

Violation by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic of the rules of stay entails administrative liability up to the application of measures on restriction of their entry. As of today, precisely because of these reasons, tens of thousands of migrants are blacklisted.

Entry into Russia is also closed for petty offenses, including for violations of the Rules of the Road by Kyrgyzstanis working as taxi drivers.

To solve these problems, Kyrgyzstan submitted draft amendments to the agreement on the EAEU to abolish restrictive measures, if migrants paid fines for administrative offenses.

Compulsory health insurance for family members, especially minor children, is also important for migrants. The Kyrgyz side, as Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov stressed, insists that the provision of medical care should be carried out on the same terms as for the citizens of Russia.

The requirement to indicate the purpose of entry also causes a lot of inconvenience. If it does not correspond to further intentions, then, for example, a Kyrgyzstani who has indicated «study» as the purpose of entry, but decides to get a job in Russia, must necessarily leave and re-enter, indicating «work» as the purpose.

The Kyrgyz side believes that entry issues should not be an obstacle to the free labor in the EAEU single labor market. Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov

Kyrgyzstan has already supported the corresponding draft amendments to the union agreement giving the right to change the purpose of entry without leaving Russia.

Kyrgyzstan also supported the initiative of the commission to give special status to migrants with long-term employment contracts (over one year).

Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Oleg Pankratov noted that migrants should not be limited in the amount of money transfers to Kyrgyzstan.

The discussion participants supported most of the issues raised by the Kyrgyz side. Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov informed that the existing problems of migrants would be discussed at the site of the Eurasian Economic Commission with participation of all interested parties.