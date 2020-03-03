18 police officers turn to hospital after rally in support of Japarov

At least 18 police officers turned to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics after a rally. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

All of them reportedly have soft tissue bruises. «The applicants were served on an outpatient basis. There are no hospitalized persons,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health added that no civilians turned to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Wounded by a rubber bullet in the chest girl turned to the National Hospital.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of riots under the article «Attempted violent seizure of power» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Organizers of the protest rally were detained — the politician’s brother Sabyr Japarov, an activist Amangeldy Artykov and the ex-deputy Kanybek Osmonaliev.

More than a hundred participants of the rally were taken to the police. They will be held accountable for disturbance of public order.