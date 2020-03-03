13:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov

About 60 people were taken to police department after dispersal of a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS
The police identify all those detained.

«The police are checking those who were taken to the police department of the Pervomaisky district. Some of them are ordinary passers-by, and someone really took an active part in the rally. Police also identify provocateurs. A separate decision will be made on them,» the Interior Ministry said.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, two of them were injured.
link: https://24.kg/english/145331/
views: 91
Print
Related
No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek
Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS
Two police officers turn to hospital with bruises
Rally in support of Japarov: Police arrest about 20 people
Interior Ministry explains why law enforcers began to disperse protesters
Bishkek police to strenuously patrol city at night
Protesters break into territory of the White House in Bishkek
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House
Rally in support of Japarov: Meeting with President not to take place
Rally in support of Japarov: President to receive protesters
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
3 March, Tuesday
12:43
Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminary hearing on Koi-Tash Almazbek Atambayev confirms participation in preliminar...
12:33
No incidents registered during night after rally in Bishkek
12:12
About 10,000 military men to participate in SCO Peace Mission 2020 exercises
11:52
60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov
11:46
Brother of Sadyr Japarov and Amangeldy Artykov taken to SCNS