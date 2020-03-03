60 people taken to police department after rally in support of Sadyr Japarov

About 60 people were taken to police department after dispersal of a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

The police identify all those detained.

«The police are checking those who were taken to the police department of the Pervomaisky district. Some of them are ordinary passers-by, and someone really took an active part in the rally. Police also identify provocateurs. A separate decision will be made on them,» the Interior Ministry said.

Recall, a rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov was held on Ala-Too square yesterday. After the protesters delivered an ultimatum to the authorities and went to the building of the Parliament, the police began dispersal. Protesters threw stones at law enforcement officers, two of them were injured.