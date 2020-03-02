At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

At least 292 people are quarantined at observation points and in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, 526 people are under medical supervision at the place of their residence.

Earlier, the ministry reported that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Emergencies prepared and organized 964 beds in hospitals, at Irkestam and Torugart checkpoints, at Manas and Osh International Airports, in military hospitals in Besh-Kungei village and Osh city for observation and possible hospitalization of citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus in the country, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the republic.

As of today, the total number of deaths from the coronavirus has exceeded 3,000 people.