19:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

At least 292 people are quarantined at observation points and in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, 526 people are under medical supervision at the place of their residence.

Earlier, the ministry reported that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Emergencies prepared and organized 964 beds in hospitals, at Irkestam and Torugart checkpoints, at Manas and Osh International Airports, in military hospitals in Besh-Kungei village and Osh city for observation and possible hospitalization of citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and further spread of coronavirus in the country, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the republic.

As of today, the total number of deaths from the coronavirus has exceeded 3,000 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/145264/
views: 114
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess discharged from hospital
Death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,000 people
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Health Ministry refutes information about coronavirus in Uzgen district
Crossing of Kyrgyzstan’s border with ID cards temporarily limited
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to limit public events
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 83,000 people
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
2 March, Monday
18:14
Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White House Rally in support of Japarov. Protesters go to White Hou...
18:08
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
17:56
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess discharged from hospital
17:53
Rally in support of Japarov: Meeting with President not to take place
17:50
Transfer of Manas Airport: Working group chooses consultant