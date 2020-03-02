Rally in support of Japarov: Meeting with President not to take place

A rally in support of ex-MP Sadyr Japarov takes place in Bishkek.

Ten people came to the White House and demanded a meeting with the President.

Sayakbai Subanov, the head of the Department for Work with Applications of Citizens of the Presidential Administration, addressed the protesters.

He explained that a special commission was working on the issue of Sadyr Japarov. The representative of the Presidential Administration noted that the president could not receive the citizens, but he was ready to listen to them.

However, the protesters were not satisfied with such an answer. According to them, they intend to announce an indefinite rally.

Sadyr Japarov’s brother Sabyr noted that all their appeals did not reach the president.

«We addressed the president several times, but all our letters did not reach him. It was confirmed to us. The president heard our requests only today,» Sabyr Japarov said.