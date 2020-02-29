16:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Health Ministry refutes information about coronavirus in Uzgen district

Fake information about people infected with coronavirus in Uzgen district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan is sent out in messengers. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Related news
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus
The ministry stressed that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The epidemiological situation is stable.

According to the press service, one citizen of South Korea and two Russians arrived from Uzbekistan through Dostuk checkpoint in Kara-Suu district on February 28. They were temporary quarantined. All of them are in satisfactory condition, and they have no symptoms of respiratory diseases, including coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health recommends citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic not to visit crowded places and trust only official information. Earlier it was reported that the republic introduced quarantine for citizens arriving from Iran, South Korea and Japan.
link: https://24.kg/english/145131/
views: 84
Print
Related
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
Crossing of Kyrgyzstan’s border with ID cards temporarily limited
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Kyrgyzstani from Diamond Princess cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to limit public events
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 83,000 people
Coronavirus threat: Health Ministry urges to avoid public places
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Death toll from new coronavirus rises to 2,800 people
Arrivals from China placed in former barracks of U.S. airbase in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
Kuwait hockey players refuse to go to Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Kuwait hockey players refuse to go to Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
29 February, Saturday
15:55
Kyrgyz passport sold for 5,000 soms, driver’s license - for 4,000 in Moscow Kyrgyz passport sold for 5,000 soms, driver’s license -...
15:42
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
15:33
Health Ministry refutes information about coronavirus in Uzgen district
13:28
Truck crashes into store in Bishkek
12:48
Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at International Wushu Tournament