Health Ministry refutes information about coronavirus in Uzgen district

Fake information about people infected with coronavirus in Uzgen district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan is sent out in messengers. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry stressed that there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The epidemiological situation is stable.

According to the press service, one citizen of South Korea and two Russians arrived from Uzbekistan through Dostuk checkpoint in Kara-Suu district on February 28. They were temporary quarantined. All of them are in satisfactory condition, and they have no symptoms of respiratory diseases, including coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health recommends citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic not to visit crowded places and trust only official information. Earlier it was reported that the republic introduced quarantine for citizens arriving from Iran, South Korea and Japan.