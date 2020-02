Mayor of Osh city got acquainted with construction of kindergartens in microdistricts of the city. Public relations service of the City Hall reported.

He visited modern kindergartens for 100 children under construction in Amir-Timur microdistrict and for 120 children — in South-East microdistrict.

Taalaibek Sarybashov drew the attention of the contractor to the quality of the work and to the fact that equipment for the kindergartens should meet all relevant standards.

«Construction of three kindergartens is currently underway. Two of them — in Amir-Timur and South-East microdistricts — are planned to be commissioned before the end of March. Everything must comply with the modern standards. I will personally carry out control,» the mayor said.