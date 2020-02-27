11:36
Arrivals from China placed in former barracks of U.S. airbase in Kyrgyzstan

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and the PRC, who arrived from China, are placed in barracks, which until 2014 were used by servicemen of the U.S. Transit Center. It was announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan heard information of the Government on the fight and prevention of coronavirus.

According to the Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, everyone must be tested and placed in the quarantine zone for 14 days.

«Why is it exactly 14 days? It is three weeks around the world. Where did we get the information that the incubation period should be exactly two weeks?» deputy Zhyrgalbek Turuskulov asked.

The head of the Ministry of Health assured that it was enough to find out whether a person is infected or not.

The number of people infected with a novel type of coronavirus exceeded 80,990 people, 2,760 people died.
