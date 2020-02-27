Kuwait hockey players refuse to go to Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

Kuwait’s national ice hockey team will not participate in the World Championship among the teams of the fourth division. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, citing the Hockey Federation.

The championship will be held on March 3-5 in Bishkek. Participation of the national teams of Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Malaysia and the Philippines was expected. It was reported the day before that the Kuwaitis would not come. «The Sheikh of Kuwait made such a decision because of registered coronavirus cases in the country and introduction of quarantine,» the state agency noted.

The tournament program was reduced to three games.