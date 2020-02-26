11:15
Long-haul truck drivers isolated in China return to Kyrgyzstan

At least 54 long-haul truck drivers, who arrived from China to Kyrgyzstan, have no coronavirus. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, the drivers were taken out of the Chinese cities Topo and Uulchat, where the isolation regime was introduced, with the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«They have been examined in specially equipped camps at Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints. They have repeatedly done all the necessary tests. The drivers were quarantined, when it was finally confirmed that they were not infected, and they were sent home,» the Ministry of Health noted and added that 22 people passed through Irkeshtam and 32 — through Torugart checkpoint.

As of today, the total number of people infected with the coronavirus has exceeded 80,990 people. At least 2,760 people died, 30,000 — recovered.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. However, yesterday, in addition to citizens arriving from China, compulsory quarantine was also introduced for arrivals from South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan.
