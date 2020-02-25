Residents of Dzhumgal hold rally against the Chinese due to coronavirus

A rally was held against the Chinese because of coronavirus in Dzhumgal district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Local residents demanded to expel the citizens of China in connection with the outbreak of the novel virus.

The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative refused to comment on the happened, recommending to contact the republican emergency response center for prevention of penetration into the territory of the republic and further spread of coronavirus infection. However, they said that they did not have information about infected in Dzhumgal and did not know anything about the rally.