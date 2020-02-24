Tax agencies to accept tax returns until midnight for the rest of the week

Starting from today, the tax authorities of Kyrgyzstan have switched to a special work regime for acceptance of the single tax return. Press service of the State Tax Service reported.

This is done to provide full and comprehensive assistance to taxpayers. In accordance with the set schedule, which will be valid until March 1, 2020, employees of the territorial tax agencies will accept the declaration until midnight on both weekdays and on the weekend.

Taxpayers who do not have time to submit the tax return during working hours can file it after 18:00 until midnight, on weekend — from 9.00 to 00.00.

Recall, the single tax return must be submitted by domestic organizations, including peasant and farm enterprises, as well as foreign organizations operating in Kyrgyzstan with formation of a permanent establishment before March 1.