Mother of blogger Elmir Sydyman asks President to take his case under control

Mother of a blogger Elmir Sydyman, Makhabbat Moldomusaeva, asks the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take the case of her son under his personal control. She spread her appeal in the media.
Makhabbat Moldomusaeva points out that her son may be imprisoned for seven years for his mistake. According to her, Elmir Sydyman did not want to divide the people on a regional basis.
Recall, the blogger posted on his page on Instagram a video, where he stated that the southern regions of the country — Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad — are undeveloped. On February 19, Elmir Sydyman was detained on suspicion of inciting inter-regional hatred. At the same time, experts did not find signs of ethnic hatred in his statements. By a court decision, the blogger was placed in a pre-trial detention center for two months.