Mother of blogger Elmir Sydyman asks President to take his case under control

Mother of a blogger Elmir Sydyman, Makhabbat Moldomusaeva, asks the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to take the case of her son under his personal control. She spread her appeal in the media.

Makhabbat Moldomusaeva points out that her son may be imprisoned for seven years for his mistake. According to her, Elmir Sydyman did not want to divide the people on a regional basis.

Blogger Elmir Sydyman placed in pretrial detention center for 2 months
«None of the law enforcement agencies reported that they searched for my son. I do not approve his blogging. My son wanted to respond to the haters, but succumbed to emotions and spoke out incorrectly. He was very mistaken, but I think that it would be enough to carry out awareness-raising work with him. Elmir did not want to offend anyone on a regional basis. We are in a difficult situation, because my son is the only breadwinner in the family,» Makhabbat Moldomusaeva told.

Recall, the blogger posted on his page on Instagram a video, where he stated that the southern regions of the country — Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad — are undeveloped. On February 19, Elmir Sydyman was detained on suspicion of inciting inter-regional hatred. At the same time, experts did not find signs of ethnic hatred in his statements. By a court decision, the blogger was placed in a pre-trial detention center for two months.
