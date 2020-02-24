12:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

U.S. visa restrictions. SRS promises tender for purchase of E-passports forms

The newly appointed Chairman of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan, Akyn Mambetaliev, said that a tender would be announced in the near future for the purchase of forms for E-foreign passports on the state procurement portal. The official informed the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu.

It was the second meeting of the head of the U.S. diplomatic mission with the SRS officials in February.

The diplomat visited the Infocom State Enterprise, where he got acquainted with electronic services of the SRS, the Single State Register of Population, processes of collection of biometric data, identification and obtaining passports by Kyrgyzstanis.

The head of the SRS stated the readiness of equipment, design and systems for introduction of electronic passports.

The U.S. authorities have included Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania in the list of countries whose citizens are subject to visa restrictions.

Earlier, the U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu assured of his readiness to provide the necessary assistance in resolving issues related to introduction of biometric passports, and noted that the American side was interested in resolving this issue as soon as possible.

The former chairman of the State Registration Service, Almaz Mambetov, promised that issue of new biometric passports to Kyrgyzstanis would start from January 1, 2021.
link: https://24.kg/english/144518/
views: 65
Print
Related
Visa restrictions. Kyrgyzstan has six months to remedy the situation
U.S. to donate coronavirus prevention aid to Kyrgyzstan
New rules for obtaining Schengen visa by Kyrgyzstanis take effect
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
USA plan to spend $ 700 million on countering Russian influence
U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Kyrgyzstan only because of passports
U.S. visa restrictions: What head of SRS promises to Donald Lu
U.S. intends to help Kyrgyzstan improve air quality
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov meets with Mike Pompeo
Visa restrictions decision deals “considerable blow” at Kyrgyz-U.S. relations
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
24 February, Monday
11:55
Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wrestling Championships Kyrgyzstanis repeat best result in history of Asian Wre...
11:48
Kyrgyzstani Ulukbek Zholdoshbekov becomes wrestling champion of Asia
11:35
Kyrgyz band to participate in The Beatles festival in Liverpool
11:22
U.S. visa restrictions. SRS promises tender for purchase of E-passports forms
11:13
Next UFC rival of Valentina Shevchenko announced