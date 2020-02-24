U.S. visa restrictions. SRS promises tender for purchase of E-passports forms

The newly appointed Chairman of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan, Akyn Mambetaliev, said that a tender would be announced in the near future for the purchase of forms for E-foreign passports on the state procurement portal. The official informed the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Donald Lu.

It was the second meeting of the head of the U.S. diplomatic mission with the SRS officials in February.

The diplomat visited the Infocom State Enterprise, where he got acquainted with electronic services of the SRS, the Single State Register of Population, processes of collection of biometric data, identification and obtaining passports by Kyrgyzstanis.

The head of the SRS stated the readiness of equipment, design and systems for introduction of electronic passports.

The U.S. authorities have included Kyrgyzstan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania in the list of countries whose citizens are subject to visa restrictions.

Earlier, the U.S. Ambassador Donald Lu assured of his readiness to provide the necessary assistance in resolving issues related to introduction of biometric passports, and noted that the American side was interested in resolving this issue as soon as possible.

The former chairman of the State Registration Service, Almaz Mambetov, promised that issue of new biometric passports to Kyrgyzstanis would start from January 1, 2021.