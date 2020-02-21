Financial police and Tax Service employees arrested for corruption

Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained employees of the Financial Police and the Tax Service. They are suspected of smuggling of goods into Kyrgyzstan from the EAEU countries. Press center of SCNS reports.

In 2019, one of the heads of the regional division of the Financial police with a responsible officer of the STS established a systematic collection of money for unhindered passage of goods to the Kyrgyz Republic without payment of due tax payments.

The suspects were detained and placed in the temporary detention center of the SCNS. They were notified of suspicion of a crime under Article 319 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigation is underway.