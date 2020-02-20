12:18
Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from coronavirus

Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, who had been infected with coronavirus, died. TASS reported, citing public television of Japan.

According to the source of the channel in the government, the deceased are a man and a woman at the age of over 80. It is not specified when and how they were hospitalized.

There is a Kyrgyzstani on Diamond Princess ship. According to recent reports, he did not get infected with the coronavirus.

These are the first fatal cases among the cruise ship passengers infected with coronavirus. Passengers who have tested negative for the novel coronavirus started disembarking from the quarantined cruise ship.

The day before, 443 passengers have left it. It is expected that about 500 more people will go ashore today, half of them are foreigners.
