Prime Minister: Distrust in investors - consequences of mistakes in the past

«Distrust in investors is largely the result of mistakes in the past: corruption and betrayal of national interests,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting with representatives of business structures and donor organizations.

According to him, for the first time in history, a large investor came to the country, who planned to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the construction of a trade and logistics center in a remote region without state guarantees. He undertook a number of important commitments.

The project would create over 15,000 jobs, introduce advanced high-tech production and transfer huge amounts of money to the budget.

«Having carefully studied all the benefits and obligations of the investor, the government tried to create all conditions for successful implementation of the project. That is why the active phase of the project has begun. Unfortunately, the company announced a forced decision to withdraw from the project due to the artificial escalation of relations with the local population,» the head of the Cabinet recalled.

We are sure that this imposed from the outside and obviously contrary to the interests of Naryn region opinion was actively propagated by spreading lies, rumors and fake information. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

«It is a pity that most of those who suffered unjustified panic were the young people. The formation in society of a fair and objective attitude towards investors, among other things, requires time. Today’s government efforts have been confronted with the consequences of serious mistakes in the past. The situation showed that there is a need to revise many of the principles of work in the field of investment protection, especially in terms of interaction with the local population and, above all, with the youth,» Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziev said.