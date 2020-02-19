16:32
Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus

The Russian government has introduced a temporary entry ban for Chinese citizens. TASS reported citing the Secretariat of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova.

According to media reports, the restriction will come into effect on February 20 for all citizens of the PRC, including students, tourists and entrepreneurs. This decision was made following a meeting of the emergency response center to prevent import and spread of the novel coronavirus infection into Russia.

«To suspend passage of citizens of the People’s Republic of China across the state border of the Russian Federation entering the territory of the Russian Federation for the purpose of employment, for private, educational and tourist purposes from 00:00 local time on February 20,» the statement says.

It is noted that acceptance of documents, registration and issue of invitations to enter Russia for labor activity for Chinese citizens, permissions to attract and use foreign workers, and work permits to these citizens, staying outside the Russian Federation, will also be temporarily suspended. Starting from February 19, acceptance of documents, processing and issue of invitations to enter the Russian Federation for private and educational purposes will be suspended for citizens of China. The corresponding order was signed by the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. These restrictions will not be applied to transit passengers.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 75,199 people. At least 14,532 people recovered, 2,010 — died.
