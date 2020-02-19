11:58
Import of 42 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented

Import of more than 123 tons of products from Central Asian countries, 42 tons of which were from Kyrgyzstan, into Russia was prevented. Website of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) reports.

According to it, Rosselkhoznadzor Department for Orenburg Oblast has prevented nine attempts to illegally import products into the territory of Russia from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan from February 7 to February 16.

It is reported that apricot kernels (0.1 tons) and 42.5 tons of nuts, rice and dried fruits with invalid phytosanitary certificates or without them were tried to be imported from the Kyrgyz Republic into the Russian Federation.

In addition, peanuts, rice grits, fresh tomatoes and onions, as well as dried fruits of Uzbek origin were imported from Kazakhstan with violations. Import of 6,000 cans of whole condensed milk Rogachevskoye 8.5 percent from the Republic of Kazakhstan was also prevented: they had no accompanying documents, including a veterinary certificate that confirms quality and safety.

In accordance with the requirements of the legislation of the Russian Federation, import of all the products into the territory of Russia was prohibited, those responsible were brought to administrative responsibility and vehicles with the products have been returned to the countries of departure.
