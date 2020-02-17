Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with two road trains for examination of population

Russia will hand over two road trains to Kyrgyzstan to conduct preventive examinations of the population in hard-to-reach areas of the republic. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The corresponding agreement on implementation of Caravan of Health project was signed by the Minister of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic Kosmosbek Cholponbaev and the Director of the Russian AIDS Infosvyaz Public Foundation Elena Pyoryshkina.

The ministry noted that a grant of $ 2 million from the funds of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) will be provided for the purchase of the road trains.

Related news Russia donates mobile diagnostic and treatment clinic to Kyrgyzstan

According to the Deputy Director of the AIDS Infosvyaz Foundation Irina Kostetskaya, as soon as the EFSD completes its internal procedures, a tender will be announced for purchase of the road trains. Delivery is expected in late October — early November.

Earlier, mobile clinics based on Kamaz trucks have been delivered through the public foundation to Osh, Chui, Issyk-Kul, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan.

«Representatives of the AIDS Infosvyaz Foundation stressed that they were ready to support the work of mobile clinics this year. In addition to support of medical and technical personnel, maintenance and repair of vehicles, four types of testing systems for HIV, hepatitis and other diseases will be provided,» the Ministry of Health noted.

Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Minister of Health, expressed gratitude to the Government of the Russian Federation and the public foundation for the technical assistance provided to the Kyrgyz Republic. According to him, the specialists of mobile clinics have conducted free medical examinations of about 60,000 residents of remote areas of the republic for 2019.