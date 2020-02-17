12:50
600 coronavirus quarantine units to be opened in Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland has agreed to provide its territories to the Chinese government for fight against coronavirus.

According to Chinese media, it is about use of 60 hectares of land reserved for construction of a new hotel for the amusement park. The allocated space is enough to place about 600 quarantine units.

Up to date, 56 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Hong Kong, including one fatal. At the same time, about 2,000 residents of Hong Kong are currently at the epicenter of the outbreak of the new virus — Wuhan, which is completely quarantined.

Over the past day, the number of people who got infected with the novel coronavirus in China has reached 69,258 people.
