Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: Kyrgyz artists to perform in the Kremlin

Moscow will host the opening ceremony of the cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on February 27. Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Vladimir Putin will open the event.

The Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Zhamankulov told 24.kg news agency who of the domestic artists would represent the country at a gala concert on the occasion of the opening of the cross-year of the two countries.

The Bishkek City Hall’s orchestra of folk instruments, Kambarkan folklore and ethnographic ensemble, Ak Maral Kyrgyz state dance ensemble, choir and ballet troupe of the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Akak komuzists ensemble, as well as the directing and production group led by Altynbek Maksutov will go to Moscow.

Within the framework of the cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia project, a number of economic events are also planned: an Inter-Regional Economic Forum in Yekaterinburg; Kyrgyz businessmen and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and artists — in the St. Petersburg Cultural Forum. Participation of Kyrgyzstanis in the innovative forums, which will be held in Russia, would be important for the country.
