U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, located near China, are not able to withstand the coronavirus. The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated. EADaily reports.

According to the media outlet, Mike Pompeo is convinced that the infrastructure of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will not allow these countries to resist the COVID-19 virus, which can penetrate from China. Therefore, the Secretary of State said that the United States planned to provide financial assistance to combat the dangerous virus not only to China, but also to these two states.

«We are going to do everything we can (to stop the epidemic). We have already allocated $ 100 million. Maybe, there will be more. This support will certainly go to China to help them. But it will also be used in other places around the world to make sure that we will correctly respond to this threat globally, in the right places, in a timely manner,» he stressed.

Kyrgyzstan is not in the list of countries to which U.S. assistance in the fight against coronavirus is planned.

Recall, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. He paid a visit to these countries in early February. After that, the Embassy of China accused the U.S. Secretary of State of an attempt to drive a wedge into the PRC’s friendship with the states of Central Asia.

An outbreak of the disease caused by the new coronavirus was registered in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019. According to the latest data, the death toll from the virus in China amounted to 1,669 people, over 9,500 people have recovered, more than 69,000 got infected.