10 times convicted gang member arrested in Bishkek for robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya

Two suspects of impudent robbery in Kyzyl-Kiya city, Batken region, were detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, a couple was attacked on January 7. «At about 6 pm they came home by their Daewoo Matiz. The 52-year-old driver was about to enter the courtyard. At this time, three unknown armed men ran up, broke rear windows of the car with stones, and took away a manbag with a large sum of money, which was inside. The attackers drove away by a BMW car», the Interior Ministry said.

As noted, the victims are engaged in entrepreneurial activities. The robbers took from them more than 450,000 soms. «Arrived investigation group of the police department worked at the crime scene. The fact was registered under Article 201 «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. On the eve, investigators of the 3rd Directorate of the Criminal Police Service detained the suspected of robbery in Bishkek,» the statement says.

One of the detainees is a resident of Talas region K.N., 37, who was previously convicted 10 times. He is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized crime group.

The second detainee is S.A., 22, resident of Batken region, previously convicted four times.

«The detainees are also suspected of committing other similar unlawful acts, measures are being taken to detain accomplices in the crime,» the Interior Ministry said.

The investigation is ongoing.
