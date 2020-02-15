Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs, traffic police and courts as most corrupt

Kyrgyzstanis believe that the Customs, the Central Traffic Safety Department and the courts are very corrupt. Results of a survey by the International Republican Institute say.

At least 92 percent of Kyrgyzstanis consider corruption as the biggest problem. At the same time, 72 percent are sure that the government is not making enough efforts to combat it.

The list of the most corrupt state bodies includes the Customs (51 percent), the Central Traffic Safety Department (50 percent), the courts (49 percent), the Prosecutor General’s Office (45 percent) and the police (41 percent).

At the same time, only 19 percent believe that banks and Kyrgyz companies are very corrupt, and 20 percent — foreign companies.

At the same time, 49 percent of respondents said that over the past year they did not have to do a favor, give a gift or give a bribe. But 9 percent said they do it every month.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. At least 1,483 people from all over the country participated in it. The survey was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.