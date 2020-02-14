17:57
Over 1,700 doctors in China get infected with coronavirus, six died

At least 1,716 medical workers got infected with a new coronavirus in China, 6 of them died. The Deputy Head of the State Committee for Hygiene and Healthcare of China Zeng Yixin told today at a press conference. TASS reports.

He noted that the number of cases among medical staff is growing.

An outbreak of the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, was recorded in Wuhan city (China) at the end of December 2019. According to the latest data, the death toll from the virus in China has risen to 1,383 people, more than 7,000 people recovered, over 64,400 got infected.
