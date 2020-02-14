11:51
State Border Service tells about work of surveillance system at checkpoints

As of today, Akzhol (Kordai), Ak-Tilek and Dostuk checkpoints are equipped with video surveillance cameras. Official representative of the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Borubaeva told at a briefing.

According to her, other checkpoints will be connected to the monitoring system. The cameras can monitor the work of controllers, detect violations, and, in the case of illegal actions, identify and punish the employees involved.

It is planned to connect border outposts to the cameras of the monitoring and information storage center.

«As of today, border guards have video recorders that are attached to the helmets and are on the chest of the servicemen. They do not transmit a signal live, but everything is recorded and stored,» Gulmira Borubaeva said.
link: https://24.kg/english/143603/
views: 51
