40 students from China return to Kyrgyzstan

At least 40 students from China returned to Kyrgyzstan. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Kyrgyz students were in Urumqi and could not return to their homeland due to closure of the border and cancellation of air traffic with China.

«Thanks to the assistance of the Kazakh side, the students arrived at the Almaty airport today, on February 13. Then they arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Ak-Zhol-Avtodorozhny checkpoint by specially sent from Bishkek buses,» the State Border Service noted.

According to the state service, after check by a thermal imager and passport control, students were sent to temporary observation points for quarantine.

According to the latest data, 1,368 people died from the novel coronavirus, and 5,995 recovered.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
