Large number of citizens register in Osh city for a month and half

The Central Election Commission, the State Registration Service, the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the prosecution bodies and even members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan are concerned about a sharp population spike in the cities, where elections will be held in the spring.

This trend is observed in several cities of Osh, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions. According to the SRS, for the whole 2019, at least 36,035 citizens have been registered in the southern capital, 9,220 — in Tokmak, and 5,000 — in Karakol.

For the month and a half of 2020 (from January 1 to February 11), almost as many citizens registered in Osh city as during 2019 — 33,805 people, in Tokmak — 6,950, in Karakol — 2,798 people.

The day before, the CEC held a working meeting with the participation of representatives of the SRS and law enforcement agencies. As a result, they were instructed to check where these citizens are registered, on what basis. It is not uncommon when 50 people are registered at the same address.

«I believe that it is necessary to amend the law that a person can vote in elections only if he or she lives permanently in one place for three years, is registered exactly there, and not just comes to visit relatives. There are facts when, for example, villagers come, register, vote, and leave after the election,» CEC member Gulnara Dzhurabaeva told.

Recall, the President of the country signed a decree according to which elections to Local Councils will be held on April 12, 2020.