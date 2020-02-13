16:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Large number of citizens register in Osh city for a month and half

The Central Election Commission, the State Registration Service, the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the prosecution bodies and even members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan are concerned about a sharp population spike in the cities, where elections will be held in the spring.

This trend is observed in several cities of Osh, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions. According to the SRS, for the whole 2019, at least 36,035 citizens have been registered in the southern capital, 9,220 — in Tokmak, and 5,000 — in Karakol.

For the month and a half of 2020 (from January 1 to February 11), almost as many citizens registered in Osh city as during 2019 — 33,805 people, in Tokmak — 6,950, in Karakol — 2,798 people.

The day before, the CEC held a working meeting with the participation of representatives of the SRS and law enforcement agencies. As a result, they were instructed to check where these citizens are registered, on what basis. It is not uncommon when 50 people are registered at the same address.

«I believe that it is necessary to amend the law that a person can vote in elections only if he or she lives permanently in one place for three years, is registered exactly there, and not just comes to visit relatives. There are facts when, for example, villagers come, register, vote, and leave after the election,» CEC member Gulnara Dzhurabaeva told.

Recall, the President of the country signed a decree according to which elections to Local Councils will be held on April 12, 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/143537/
views: 50
Print
Related
Elections 2020. Prosecution bodies to monitor compliance with law
CEC reports mass registration of citizens in cities before elections
Butun Kyrgyzstan party to participate in elections
Ex-PM of Kyrgyzstan insists on lowering vote threshold to 3 percent
Cholpon Dzhakupova: Active position of citizens made impotents of politicians
MPs suggest depriving party leaders of authority to form list of candidates
Finance Ministry announces sum of money to be allocated for elections
Deputies decide to lower electoral deposit, 9 percent threshold
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission
1.2 billion soms planned to be allocated for 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base Russia plans to deploy air defense systems at Kant military base
Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts Kyrgyzstan blocks more than 100 websites, 300 social media accounts
Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home Conflict in Masanchi: Refugees fear looting and return home
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss situation in Kordai district
13 February, Thursday
15:49
40 students from China return to Kyrgyzstan 40 students from China return to Kyrgyzstan
15:39
Kyrgyzstani wins second Weightlifting Tournament for 10 days
15:32
Two pedestrians injured, one killed in hit-and-run in Bishkek
15:23
Large number of citizens register in Osh city for a month and half
14:51
Fire breaks out at fuel and lubricants warehouse in Bishkek