Deputies approve Akram Madumarov as Deputy Prime Minister for border issues

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered the candidacy of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region, Akram Madumarov, for the post of the Deputy Prime Minister of the republic for the power bloc and border issues at a parliament meeting yesterday.

At least 87 deputies voted for Akram Madumarov, 1 was against.

The head of the Cabinet, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, said the new deputy prime minister would meet the expectations of the parliament members.

«You have considered a very important task today. Life is changing. There is a border, there is a state. Thank you for supporting Madumarov’s candidacy. We will meet the expectations of the deputies,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.