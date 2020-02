An illegal mining farm was discovered on the territory of Osh-Taatan shopping complex in Osh city. The National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, Oshelectro employees found the mining farm together with the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes. In total, 300 video cards were installed in the shopping center and other 1,300 were stored in the next room. The mining farm was disconnected from the power supply.