10:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Air pollution monitors to be installed in 11 cities and towns of Kyrgyzstan

Institute of Environmental Solutions Public Foundation intends to install environmental monitoring devices in 11 cities and towns of Kyrgyzstan this year. The activists told 24.kg news agency.

Monitors will appear including in Kant, Kara-Balta, Cholpon-Ata and Osh cities. It will be possible to follow changes in ecology not only in the capital, but throughout the country.

Over the past 100 days, Bishkek has been among the top 10 most polluted cities 57 times in the world AirVisual air quality index.

The environmental activists promise to organize a nationwide air quality monitoring network in 2020. They also advocate for inclusion of the entire territory of the Kyrgyz Republic in the annual World Air Quality Report this year.

According to the Public Foundation, they plan the launch of a system for regular assessment of surface water quality throughout the republic and the launch of a system for assessing the quality of drinking water supplied through centralized and local water supply systems throughout Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/143090/
views: 34
Print
Related
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
Air pollution level still high throughout Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
U.S. intends to help Kyrgyzstan improve air quality
Road map to improve air quality in capital presented in Bishkek
Nationwide environmental monitoring network to be created in Kyrgyzstan
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all Bishkek districts
Permissible air pollution level not exceeded in some Bishkek districts
Air pollution level decreases in all districts of Bishkek
Popular
Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan Conflict occurs in Masanchi village in Kazakhstan near border with Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus 154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert Conflict near Kazakhstan’s border. Kyrgyz border guards put on alert
10 February, Monday
09:55
Air pollution monitors to be installed in 11 cities and towns of Kyrgyzstan Air pollution monitors to be installed in 11 cities a...
09:46
8,900 citizens of China obtain work permits in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
09:37
Record batch of hashish and methamphetamine seized in Kyrgyzstan
09:29
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at Ironman Triathlon Competition in UAE
8 February, Saturday
14:23
Deputy Transport Minister arrested for giving bribe to SCNS employee
12:02
People’s kurultai with Azimbek Beknazarov takes place in Bishkek
11:57
Kyrgyzstan joins UN educational trends
11:39
Mass brawl in Masanchi: Police normalize situation
11:32
Human rights activist Azimzhan Askarov sues Government of Kyrgyzstan