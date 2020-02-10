Air pollution monitors to be installed in 11 cities and towns of Kyrgyzstan

Institute of Environmental Solutions Public Foundation intends to install environmental monitoring devices in 11 cities and towns of Kyrgyzstan this year. The activists told 24.kg news agency.

Monitors will appear including in Kant, Kara-Balta, Cholpon-Ata and Osh cities. It will be possible to follow changes in ecology not only in the capital, but throughout the country.

Over the past 100 days, Bishkek has been among the top 10 most polluted cities 57 times in the world AirVisual air quality index.

The environmental activists promise to organize a nationwide air quality monitoring network in 2020. They also advocate for inclusion of the entire territory of the Kyrgyz Republic in the annual World Air Quality Report this year.

According to the Public Foundation, they plan the launch of a system for regular assessment of surface water quality throughout the republic and the launch of a system for assessing the quality of drinking water supplied through centralized and local water supply systems throughout Kyrgyzstan.