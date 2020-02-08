10:55
At least 206 refugees live in Kyrgyzstan

At least 206 refugees live in Kyrgyzstan. Representatives of the State Migration Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the state service, 90 people from Afghanistan obtained refugee status, 79 — from Syria, 23 — from Ukraine, 6 — from Iraq, 4 — from Tajikistan, 2 — from Iran, one — from Morocco and one — from Ethiopia.

The number of asylum seekers in Kyrgyzstan has increased. In 2018, there were 194 refugees.

As for the Kyrgyzstanis who applied for refugee status in other countries, these are 2,942 people over 30 years of independence.

The State Migration Service asks to regulate the Law on Refugees and introduce the norms for refusing to register applications for refugee status in the following cases:

— If the applicant has previously been refused refugee status in the manner prescribed by law, provided that there are no newly discovered or new circumstances;

— If the applicant is convicted by a court verdict that has entered into force for committing a serious crime on the territory of Kyrgyzstan;

— If the person previously had refugee status and voluntarily left Kyrgyzstan to the country of origin or to a third country for permanent residence.

In 2016-2019, at least 24 applications for refugee status have been submitted to the authorized migration body by foreign citizens who had previously been refused.
