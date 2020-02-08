International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 7.7 million over month

In January 2020, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan grew by $ 7,770 million. The National Bank of the country reported.

According to the results of the first month of the year, the international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reached $ 2,431.88 billion. This is the highest figure since 2002, when the National Bank first began to publish data on the level of the reserves. Compared to January 2019, the volume of reserves grew by $ 261.45 million.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2019, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted a total of six interventions. Dollars were sold during all of them. In total, $ 143,450 million have been sold in the foreign exchange market.