Russia to ease obtaining of citizenship by foreigners

The Government is working on a bill to simplify obtaining of Russian citizenship by foreigners. Kommersant newspaper reported, citing sources in the working group on implementation of the Concept of State Migration Policy of Russia.

The press service of the Government said that it was about the removal of one paragraph of the Article in the Law on Citizenship of the Russian Federation.

As a result, to obtain Russian citizenship, foreigners will not have to give up their other citizenship.

As Kommersant was told in the Government, work on the document is at its final stage. It can be submitted to the State Duma in February after coordination with the Presidential Administration.

We want to close this issue during the spring session, so that everyone can become Russian citizen. State Duma Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy

According to the head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov, the law on citizenship can also cancel the requirements for a permanent residence of a foreign citizen in Russia for five years.

In addition, the requirement to confirm a legitimate source of income may be also eliminated.