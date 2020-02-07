Head of Kyrgyzstan condoles with President of Turkey over deaths under avalanche

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey upon the victims of avalanches in Van province. Press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«I received with deep sorrow the news of human casualties as a result of avalanches in Van province. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to you and the people of Turkey. I share the bitterness of loss with the families and friends of the victims,» the telegram says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

The tragedy occurred in Turkish Van province on February 4-5. In addition to 41 killed, another 84 people are included in the lists of victims.