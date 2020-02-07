15:04
Criminal case opened against head of Federation of Trade Unions

Representatives of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan told about criminal case against the Chairman of the Federation Mirbek Asanakunov at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

By the decision of the Federation Council, he was removed from his post. It will enter into force as soon as Mirbek Asanakunov returns to work after illness.

According to a lawyer Anara Kyshtobaeva, a criminal case was opened against Mirbek Asanakunov on the fact of forgery of documents.

He forged records in his work record book about work in a trade union organization. The Supreme Court dismissed the claim for invalidating his work experience. The decision was made due to the fact that such disputes are settled out of court.

On February 5, the highest governing body of the Federation made a decision to remove Mirbek Asanakunov from the post of its chairman.
