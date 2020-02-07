15:04
Another attempt to smuggle fuel into Kyrgyzstan prevented

A car illegally transporting fuel was detained at Ak-Zhol checkpoint. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

During a visual inspection of Audi 100 car, canisters with fuel and lubricants (about 700 liters) were found in its trunk. Driver had no accompanying documents for them. The car was placed on impoundment lot until all the circumstances of the case are clarified.
