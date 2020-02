A traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Kievskaya and Togolok Moldo Streets this morning in Bishkek. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a Toyota Ipsum car and a minibus collided.

The Patrol Police Department of Bishkek told 24.kg news agency that the traffic accident occurred at 7.40 today at the intersection of Logvinenko and Kievskaya Streets. One person was injured. He was hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.