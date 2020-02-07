Government proposes to ban export of drugs, medications from Kyrgyzstan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan plans to introduce a temporary ban on the export of a number of medicines and medical supplies. The draft resolution was submitted for public discussion.

As noted in the document, it is proposed to introduce the ban for six months.

The list of medicines export of which should be banned includes 27 items.

There are antipyretic drugs, antibiotics, diuretics, antimicrobial products and others, syringes, devices for transfusion of liquids and medical masks among them.

According to the latest data, 565 people died from coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases reached 28,224.

At least 154 people are under the supervision of doctors in the hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus, and other 260 people are under supervision at their place of residence.