A woman who is suspected of stealing gold jewelry for $ 4,700 was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district of the capital reported.

According to the police, a woman applied to the law enforcement authorities, who told that two unfamiliar women promised her to help with sale of jewelry, took them away and disappeared.

The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings have been started under Article 204 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Police detained 38-year-old suspect K.N. She was placed in a temporary detention center. An investigation is underway.