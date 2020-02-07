11:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

WFP for the first time buys wheat grain from farmers in Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has for the first time bought wheat grain from small-scale farmers in Kyrgyzstan as part of a unique initiative to connect poorer farmers to markets. The WFP Country Office reported.

According to it, the pilot initiative was made possible thanks to funding from the UN Peacebuilding Fund. It has supported 100 low-income farmers in Osh and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan.

The low-income farmers who would otherwise not be able to sell their small wheat harvest at market price have been supported. They were selected according to vulnerability criteria such as:

  • Family income rates,
  • Family size;
  • Number of children and presence of people with disabilities.

«Small-scale farmers in Kyrgyzstan produce low volumes of harvest and struggle with poor logistics infrastructure. In addition, buyers do not visit them to collect the grain which forces them to deliver wheat to milling companies or middlemen. This significantly lowers their earnings,» the WFP stressed.

The wheat grain was used as an aid to low-income families for carrying out socially useful projects in Kyrgyzstan.

Such projects include improving rural infrastructure and skills training opportunities.

After laboratory tests for nutritional properties and quality, milling, blending with other wheat varieties and fortification, WFP received 180 tons of high-quality fortified wheat flour which was used as incentives in Osh and Batken regions.

Over 800 direct beneficiaries in Osh and Batken regions have received locally produced food for participating in field projects including the rehabilitation of drinking/irrigation water facilities in border areas of Batken region.
link: https://24.kg/english/142917/
views: 84
Print
Related
School recipe book. How proper nutrition weans children from skipping classes
3,000 apple trees to be planted at schools of Kyrgyzstan to improve school meals
Japan to help Kyrgyzstan with organization of school meals
Wool processing workshop opened in Osh region to help the needy
Food security. What products does Kyrgyzstan lack?
Bishkek hosts first Healthy Food Festival
Kyrgyzstan to be allocated funds to adapt to climate change
Residents of Naryn region restore 2.5 kilometers of irrigation canal
Not all residents of Kyrgyzstan have access to variety of food products
Dairy workshop opened in high-mountain Lakhol village, Naryn region
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms
Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region
7 February, Friday
11:51
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China reaches 638 Death toll from novel coronavirus in China reaches 638
11:41
Air pollution level still high throughout Bishkek
11:36
Doused with gasoline and set on fire woman forgives her husband
11:20
Another fire breaks out on Osh market in Bishkek
11:13
Government proposes to ban export of drugs, medications from Kyrgyzstan