11:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

160 million soms allocated for medicines for children suffering from cancer

Government of Kyrgyzstan will for the 1st time allocate 160 million soms from the state budget for the purchase of medicines for chemotherapy and treatment of children with cancer. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova told at the 1st Congress of Cancer Patients, dedicated to the World Cancer Day.

According to her, growth in cancer incidence is a serious problem not only for Kyrgyzstan.

The Vice Prime Minister called on Kyrgyz women to pay special attention to screening (detection of malignant neoplasms).
link: https://24.kg/english/142910/
views: 77
Print
Related
Mom's Smile campaign held in Children's Oncology Department in Bishkek
Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign held in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to use oral morphine to help children with cancer
Cancer-stricken craftswomen make tote bags for participants of SCO summit
Bishkek to host charity concert in support of children with cancer
Charity hiking tours in support of children with cancer held in Kyrgyzstan
World Cancer Day. Bishkek commemorates Saltanat Samatova
Revolutionary cancer treatment method created in Russia
Kyrgyzstan plans to publish book for children with cancer, looking for sponsors
Presidents allocates money for children with cancer
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus Kyrgyzstan to assist China in fight against coronavirus
Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms Novel virus in China: Arrived from Wuhan Kyrgyzstanis have no symptoms
Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan Wanted for involvement in terrorism foreigner arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region
7 February, Friday
11:51
Death toll from novel coronavirus in China reaches 638 Death toll from novel coronavirus in China reaches 638
11:41
Air pollution level still high throughout Bishkek
11:36
Doused with gasoline and set on fire woman forgives her husband
11:20
Another fire breaks out on Osh market in Bishkek
11:13
Government proposes to ban export of drugs, medications from Kyrgyzstan