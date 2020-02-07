160 million soms allocated for medicines for children suffering from cancer

Government of Kyrgyzstan will for the 1st time allocate 160 million soms from the state budget for the purchase of medicines for chemotherapy and treatment of children with cancer. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova told at the 1st Congress of Cancer Patients, dedicated to the World Cancer Day.

According to her, growth in cancer incidence is a serious problem not only for Kyrgyzstan.

The Vice Prime Minister called on Kyrgyz women to pay special attention to screening (detection of malignant neoplasms).