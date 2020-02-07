10:27
154 people quarantined in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus

At least 154 people are under the supervision of doctors in the hospitals, and other 260 people — at the place of their residence in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus. It was announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of import of coronavirus infection into the country and its further spread. The press service of the Government reported.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, the epidemiological situation in the republic is stable.

Two men arrived from China hospitalized with fever in Batken region
«Representatives of the Ministry of Health said that the information distributed on social media that two citizens with suspected coronavirus were admitted to the Batken Regional Hospital was not confirmed. Citizens arrived in Kyrgyzstan from China in transit through Tajikistan. The employees of the sanitary quarantine point brought them to a health organization, where they conducted a medical examination. Both of them have satisfactory health conditions,» the Government noted.

Participants of the meeting recalled that all arrivals from China, even through third countries, undergo thermometry and laboratory testing of samples from the upper respiratory tract. For the period of the examination, they are temporarily placed in the quarantine zone until the results are obtained. The republic has everything necessary for research.

According to the latest data, 565 people died from the coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases reached 28,224. The highest number of infected is in Hubei province, the capital of which is Wuhan city. Spread of the virus began there — 19,665 cases of the virus and 549 dead.
