Former president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev expressed his condolences to his predecessor, Askar Akayev, over the death of his son Aidar.

He wished steadfastness and noted that he shared the grief.

Recall, the son of the first president of Kyrgyzstan, Askar Akayev, Aidar, suddenly died in Moscow. The family decided to bury him in Moscow.

Death of Askar Akayev’s nephew Kuban Akayev was also reported later.