Man raping his daughter sentenced to life in prison in Kyrgyzstan

The Aravan District Court of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan sentenced a man, who raped his daughter, to life imprisonment. Prosecutor’s office of the district informed 24.kg news agency.

The accused pleaded guilty during the investigation and court hearings.

«The accused grazed cattle of the villagers. Once every two months he went down from the mountains to the village and raped his daughter. Wife of the man died, in addition to the girl he has three more children. They live with their relatives. The guilt of the defendant was proved by the results of all examinations. He was ruled sane,» the prosecutor’s office said.

Recall, the 45-year-old man was detained on suspicion of raping his own daughter in December 2019. Relatives took the 15-year-old girl to a gynecologist, where it turned out that she had been raped for more than a year.
